Same-sex marriage licenses in Clark County nearing 20,000 mark

The wedding capital of the world will soon hit a milestone for same-sex marriages.

Clark County is close to issuing it’s 20,000th marriage license to a same-sex couple, county spokesman Dan Kulin said. The Clerk’s Office had issued 19,994 same-sex marriage licenses as of 8 a.m. today.

“Las Vegas is the wedding capital of the world for everyone, and we are excited for the couple and our community to celebrate this milestone,” Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya said.

The 20,000th couple will receive a wedding ceremony package from Caesars Palace, including a hotel stay, dinner at Hell’s Kitchen and tickets to a Celine Dion show, officials said.

The Marriage License Bureau issued its first same-sex marriage license on Oct. 9, 2014, shortly after same-sex marriage was legally recognized in Nevada.

The bureau issues about 80,000 marriage licenses a year, making it one of the busiest in the nation. In 2017, one out of 25 marriages in the United States happened in Clark County.