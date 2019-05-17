Act like it’s 1965: Care about land

The Land and Water Conservation Fund was established in 1965 to provide funding for projects on public lands, from national parks to neighborhood parks to state parks and conservation areas such as Red Rock Canyon. Funded by a fee paid on offshore drilling, the fund was capped in 1965 at $900 million per year.

Over the past 50 years, it has contributed more than $100 million to Nevada. This money has helped fund more than 319 projects.

Save Red Rock Community Development Corporation has written a proposal and received approval for $11 million in Federal Lands Access Program funding to construct an off-highway, paved, multiuse path from Charleston Boulevard to the Red Rock Visitors Center. Save Red Rock, in coordination with county commissioners, Summerlin, the Department of Transportation and the Bureau of Land Management, has plans to expand the path over the next few years. However, matching funds are still needed. Without funds like the LWCF, projects like this cannot move forward.

Unfortunately, the proposed federal budget cuts the LWCF by 95%. While Congress has reauthorized the fund, the pool of money is attracting attention from other parts of the government.

Save Red Rock is grateful to the Nevada congressional delegation for unanimously voting for the reauthorization of the fund. We urge Congress to fully fund this vital resource, starting with at least the $900 million that was established in 1965.

The writer is on the board of directors of the Save Red Rock Community Development Corporation.