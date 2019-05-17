Man accused of bludgeoning wife to death with baseball bat, police say

A man apparently bludgeoned his wife with a baseball bat Friday afternoon. And when officers showed up to investigate, they found him lying next to the dying woman, according to Metro Police.

The woman, who had a faint pulse when medics arrived, died at University Medical Center, said Lt. Ray Spencer in a briefing broadcast online.

From a nearby gas station, about 4:30 p.m., the teenage child of the couple called 911 and said his father had bludgeoned his mother with a bat, Spencer said.

It wasn't clear if the teen witnessed the attack.

Officers then responded to an apartment complex in the 9500 block of West Sahara Avenue, near Fort Apache Road, Spencer said.

No one came to the door when officers knocked, so they entered through an open bedroom window, Spencer said. They found the victim with an apparent head injury and her husband lying next to her, Spencer added.

The suspect, who did not follow police orders, was taken into custody without further incident, Spencer said. He was detained and being questioned by detectives Friday evening.

Metro previously responded to a domestic dispute involving the couple, at a different location, said Spencer, who reminded the public that there are free services in the community for victims of violence at home.

Further details were not provided.