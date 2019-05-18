Las Vegas police make 27 arrests on EDC’s first night

Twenty-seven Electric Daisy Carnival attendees were arrested during the music festival's first of three days at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to Metro Police.

Most of the arrests (25) were for suspected felonies, police said. Two others were taken in on misdemeanors.

No DUI arrests were reported, police said. Information on medical calls was not made available.

The electronic music festival, commonly known as EDC, was expected to draw about 150,000 each night for the three-day event, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. It wraps up Monday morning.