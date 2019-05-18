Police searching for 2 girls reported missing in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Police early today were searching for two young girls who were last seen Friday at Lincoln Elementary School.

Kenia Gonzalez, 6, and Lina Gonzalez, 9, were reported missing at 11:30 p.m., police said. They were last spotted at Lincoln Elementary School, 3010 Berg Street, near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive.

It wasn’t clear why police, who sent an alert about 3:20 a.m., were contacted so late. Authorities confirmed they had been at school.

Kenia, who stands about 4 feet and weighs about 60 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, police said. She last wore a yellow shirt, black pants and had a blue backpack themed after the “Frozen” animated movie.

Lina stands about 4 feet, 6 inches, and weighs about 80 pounds, police said. She also has black hair and brown and wore similar clothes and hauled a similar backpack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-633-9111.