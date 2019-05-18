Veil of secrecy must be lifted

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report is now available, at almost no cost to the American public. I obtained my copy electronically from Amazon. Thus far, I have studied the first section, which deals with the investigation into the Russian attack and any involvement by Donald Trump and/or his campaign staff. By Amazon’s estimate, this first section constitutes 58 percent of the entire report. And it is clear that except for the first few pages, this part of the report is unreadable. The amount of redaction is substantial, and no one could make any meaning of this report, with this amount of redaction.

Both Congress and the American people deserve substantial elimination of the current redactions, so as to see if there was or was not evidence of criminal conspiracy and/or collusion.