Without help, Art Institute of Las Vegas to close

Forget final exams. A bigger deadline looms for the Art Institute of Las Vegas.

A court-appointed receivership kept the financially troubled school from closing this winter. But according to EducationDive.com, the receivership has been shot down by a federal judge, and the school’s parent company, Dream Center Education Holdings, will go to federal bankruptcy court May 31. At that point, the school could close.

Unless a group of teachers and stakeholders succeeds in purchasing the school to keep it open. The Art Institute has not responded to requests for comment.

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., is trying to help save the school. She hosted a roundtable May 3 with teachers and students. With no easy solutions to the school’s troubles, the congresswoman is keeping the lines of communication open.

According to a press statement: “Congresswoman Lee is focused on ensuring that the students’ educations aren’t negatively impacted and that the teachers finally get paid. She will continue to help the students, faculty and staff in any way that she can during this uncertain time. Congresswoman Lee remains committed to holding predatory for-profit colleges accountable and preventing a situation like this from happening in the future.”

This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.