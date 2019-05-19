America must stand with Israel

Though not a Democrat, I praise House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her support for Israel, especially in the wake of recent terrorist attacks against the nation and increasing anti-Semitism worldwide, including here in America.

Pelosi said the founding of Israel was “one of the greatest accomplishments of the 20th century.” And Israel is “our most serious friend in the Middle East.” I agree and would call Israel our closest ally in the world.

However, I reject the two-state solution. Israel was a sovereign nation and owner of the land thousands of years before Islam came into existence. Further, it was Israel in 1967 that defeated six Arab countries whose stated goal was to wipe Israel off the map.

Let the Arab Islamic world know: Any attack against Israel is an attack against America. And that “never again” means exactly that: Never again will Israel not defend itself.