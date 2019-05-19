Police: Impaired driver kills 1, injures another in northwest Las Vegas crash

Metro Police

An alleged impaired motorist sped through a red light in northwest Las Vegas early today and smashed into a car, killing its driver, and critically injuring his passenger, according to Metro Police.

Jayson Salzman, a 29-year-old from Henderson, was jailed on two counts each of DUI and reckless driving, Clark County Detention Center logs show.

The crash happened at 2:12 a.m. on Craig Road and Rainbow Boulevard, police said. Salzman, who was heading west, blew through a red light and entered the intersection at “a high rate of speed,” broadsiding the victims’ 2014 Ford Fusion with his 2012 Ford Focus, police said.

The Fusion’s driver, a Tehachapi, Calif., resident, died at University Medical Center, where his passenger also was taken and remained in critical condition this morning, police said. Salzman was treated for minor injuries.

“No excuse! No explanation! No Reason!” Metro’s traffic bureau wrote on Twitter. “Someone could have prevented this.”