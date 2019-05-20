Climate change is our enemy

With climate change being at the forefront of many discussions today, it is important to note that our very own glittering Las Vegas is heavily affected by the cloak of pollution.

According to the American Lung Association, Las Vegas ranks among the highest cities for ozone. This ranking affects the health, finances and well-being of each and every one of us. To improve our quality of life, we must enact long-lasting change to reduce emissions of heat-trapping gases.

A bipartisan bill, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019, is moving through the House. This bill would place a steadily rising fee on carbon pollution and return all revenue to American households equally. It has growing support, would drive down pollution while putting money back in our pockets, and would create millions of jobs in energy innovation.

It's time, for the good of our city, national and the world, to start addressing the threat of climate change.