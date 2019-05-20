School District: Custodian accused of sexual misconduct with pupil

A custodian has been arrested on three counts of sexual misconduct with a pupil and one count of furnishing alcohol to a juvenile, the Clark County School District announced today.

Clark County School District Police on Friday arrested Deamonte Warren, 21, after an investigation initiated Thursday at Chaparral High School, the district said in a news release. The investigation was launched after a report of inappropriate contact with a student, the district said.

Warren, who had been working as a custodian since December 2015, is on indefinite suspension, the district said.

After his arrest, Warren was booked at the Clark County Detention Center, the district said.