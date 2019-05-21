Bill rewriting Nevada abortion laws passes Assembly

CARSON CITY — Dozens of people rallied outside the Nevada statehouse on Tuesday in support of a bill that would remove a requirement that physicians tell a pregnant woman about the "emotional implications" of an abortion.

The bill sponsored by Democratic Sen. Yvanna Cancela passed the Assembly on a largely party-line vote after the rally.

The legislation also repeals a requirement that physicians document a pregnant woman's marital status. It also removes a criminal penalty for anyone who supplies a woman with medication to induce an abortion without the advice of a physician. That criminal statute also extends to anyone who uses an "instrument" to terminate a pregnancy without the advice of a physician.

Some supporters at the rally held pink signs that said "protect safe, legal abortion."

Cancela described Nevada as a "shining beacon" for women's rights, but said "it has felt awful the last few weeks in the fight for woman's reproductive freedom."

"We're here today fighting a national fight and getting to see Nevada move forward," she told the crowd.

The legislation cleared the Senate last month in a 12-9 vote with general opposition from Republican lawmakers. Democratic Sens. Mo Denis and Marcia Washington also voted against the measure.