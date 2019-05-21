Bold plan needed to address guns

Gun violence is a problem in Nevada; a person is killed with a gun every 20 hours. Almost two years ago, the Oct. 1 massacre, the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, shattered our community and broke our hearts.

This is not normal and not acceptable. As a volunteer for the campaign to pass Question 1, the ballot initiative for background checks, I consider gun violence a public health issue and continue to advocate for gun reform. That is why I’m excited to see presidential candidates speak about their plans to address gun violence. This is no longer the third rail of American politics. The plan Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., recently released deserves attention.

Booker’s plan includes universal background checks, more funding for gun violence research and a ban on assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and bump stocks. The centerpiece is a federal licensure requirement to ensure that every gun purchaser is eligible and competent to own a gun. Crucial to Nevada, his plan closes the “boyfriend” loophole that allows domestic abusers to get their hands on guns.

Booker’s plan would also increase funding for community-based violence intervention programs and improve trauma support for survivors and communities affected by gun violence.

As another common sense measure to reduce gun violence, gun owners would be required to report lost or stolen firearms to assist law enforcement in combating gun trafficking.

We can do and must do better. I applaud Booker for this bold plan. The time to take action is now.