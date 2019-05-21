County OKs $1.8 million to combat homelessness

Clark County commissioners today unanimously approved a resolution to allocate nearly $1.8 million in marijuana business license fees to help the homeless.

The action is part of the county's regional plan to address homelessness.

The county will provide $930,884 to fund the HELP of Southern Nevada rehousing program. Another $855,591 will help fund operations of the Shannon West Homeless Youth Center, a 166-bed shelter for young people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

There are about 7,544 homeless people in Nevada on any given day, according to January 2018 data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Las Vegas and Clark County are among the major U.S. communities with the largest homeless populations, according to HUD.