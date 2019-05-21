Man using torch to kill bugs dies in house fire

A man who was trying to kill bugs under his house died after he accidentally started a fire with a propane torch in a crawl space, according to the Henderson Fire Department.

The fire was reported about 6:10 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Palomino Drive, near Equestrian Drive and Appaloosa Road, officials said.

Firefighters found the 63-year-old man in the crawl space and took him to Henderson Hospital, where he died, officials said.

The man, who was not identified, was using the torch to exterminate bugs when he accidentally ignited some combustible materials, officials said. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release his name and cause of death.

The fire did about $60,000 in damage, officials said. A woman and a dog were displaced by the blaze and were being assisted by family members, officials said.