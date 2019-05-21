Nevada’s future looking bright

I am a senior at Chaparral High School and an active volunteer with the League of Conservation Voters. As a Generation Z voter, it is important to acknowledge the significance of my generation’s enthusiasm for renewable energy, not only to integrate sustainable living but to improve the conditions that we humans have put ourselves in.

This legislative session, Gov. Steve Sisolak signed Senate Bill 358, which highlighted the vital role renewable energy has played in the establishment of his economic development plan. This bill, Sisolak said, “sent a message to the country and world that the Silver State is open for business as a renewable leader, and our commitment to growing our clean energy economy transcends party lines.”

The purpose of SB358 is to create well-paying jobs for the community, while ensuring that Nevada is on track for a successful path toward having 50% of its electricity come from sustainable energy by 2030. This is a huge step for Nevada, and I could not be happier about the advances we are taking to achieve the goal of a happier Earth — one step at a time.