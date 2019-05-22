CCSD teachers are mistreated

Assemblywoman Brittney Miller’s May 10 guest column, “Here and nationwide, education weighed down by teacher turnover,” fails to address the key issues in retaining quality teachers and special ed therapists in the Clark County School District.

In any business, when you have good people, you do what is necessary to retain and promote them.

Not so in the School District, which for the past 10 years has done little to promote their well-being.

Look at the current situation, in which a lousy 3% increase from the governor’s office cannot be approved.

Teachers are working in overcrowded classrooms and the morale has been destroyed.

Superintendent Jesus Jara’s five-year plan to turn around the schools will not happen by losing 800-1,000 teachers every school year.

Lousy pay, low morale and no promotions are all part of the School District debacle, and it will continue.