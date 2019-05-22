Citizen of the Year: Brooke Bykowski, Foothill volleyball

When it comes to giving back, Bykowski gives it her all.

The senior is involved in so many charities that it’s hard to list them all: the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, Down Syndrome of Southern Nevada, Families for Effective Autism Treatment Camp and the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation are just some of her endeavors.

Bykowski is heading to the University of Arizona on an academic scholarship, and she plans to continue her charitable work there.

Her reason for putting so much into helping others is simple.

“I just love seeing the smile on people’s faces when you help them,” Bykowski said.

Finalists:

• John Howard Bobo, Basic baseball: Fundraised $1,500 per year for the past three years to cover the expenses of a special needs baseball team, drawing inspiration from a health scare he survived as a child.

• Zachary Kriethe, Sierra Vista baseball: Volunteered to a number of charities, including the Angel Tree Program, which helps prisoners and their families celebrate Christmas.

• Frankie Pelton, Durango football: Sacrificed a chance to play college football to follow his heart and sign up for the U.S. Army, where he intends to become a combat medic.