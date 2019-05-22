Coach of the Year: Chris Martinez, Centennial cross country

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 | 2 a.m.
In his fourth year at Centennial, Martinez had the Bulldogs running at peak efficiency all season. The boys and girls teams both placed first at the UNLV Invitational, then proved they could hang with national competition at the Nike Portland Invitational, where the girls placed 10th and the boys finished 13th.
Martinez’s charges capped off the campaign with dominant victories at the state championships, claiming twin 4A titles—the first time in Nevada history that one school won the boys and girls crowns in the same season.
Martinez credited his runners for putting in the work.
“There’s a lot of preparation and dedication,” Martinez said. “Taking care of your body, nutrition, hydration—there’s so much that goes into it besides just going out to run.”
Finalists:
• Dan Barnson, Arbor View football. Surpassed 100 career wins and secured his first regional title in his final season.
• Adam Schwartz, Mojave basketball. Improved the program by 18 wins in his first season, as the Rattlers went 22-8 overall after a 4-22 campaign a year ago, and reached their first state tournament since 2007.
• Chris Walker, Canyon Springs basketball. Coached the Pioneers to their best season in school history with a 25-5 record and first-ever state tournament appearance.