County might dump tiered marijuana business license fee tax

Clark County commissioners are considering making the marijuana business license fee tax a flat 3% of gross revenue, doing away with a tiered structure.

Businesses involved in the legal marijuana industry, including growers and sellers, now pay quarterly at a rate of 1% to 3%, based on total revenue.

Those that gross up to $150,000 pay 1%. Businesses that gross between $150,000 and $400,000 pay 2%, and businesses that take in more than $400,000 pay 3%.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom said at a meeting Tuesday that doing away with the lower tiers would raise an additional $2 million a year for the county.

“At this point, they’ve had two years to get feet on the ground,” Segerblom said, referring to smaller marijuana businesses. “I think there’s no reason why they all can’t pay the maximum.”