Female Athlete of the Year: Audrey Boch-Collins, Clark tennis

Audrey Boch-Collins just keeps winning, and winning, and winning.

In three years at Clark, she hasn’t even entertained the thought of losing a match—in fact, she hasn’t dropped a single set in her high school career. That streak continued through the 2018 campaign, as Boch-Collins rolled to her third consecutive state championship with her perfect individual record intact.

Her 6-0, 6-1 triumph in the 2018 state final not only made Boch-Collins a three-time champ, it put her in position to do something no other Nevada prep player has accomplished: win four straight titles.

If anyone can complete the high school grand slam, it’s Boch-Collins. In addition to taking private lessons and attending classes at a charter school, she also makes time to practice with the Clark team during the week.

This is the second straight year Boch-Collins was honored at the Sun Standout Awards; she earned the Rising Star award a year ago.

Finalists:

• Kapua Polotu, Sunrise Mountain track and field. Claimed state championships in the shot put and discus, with the winning throw in the latter coming in 12 feet farther than the second-place finisher.

• Ashtyn Fink, Bishop Gorman soccer. Won the Desert Region Player of the Year after scoring 33 goals and recording 15 assists for the state champion Gaels.

• Aimee Garcia, Boulder City swimming. Won four races at the state championship, posting a time in the 500 freestyle that was 32 seconds better than her closest competitor.

• Eboni Walker, Centennial basketball. Averaged 11.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game to help her team to a fifth-consecutive state championship.