Female Scholar Athlete of the Year: Mackenzie Carcelli, Spring Valley soccer, basketball, track

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 | 2 a.m.
Mackenzie Carcelli accomplished so much at Spring Valley High, she ran out of room on her letter jacket. The Class of 2019’s valedictorian played three sports in each of her four years—soccer, basketball and track—and made the NIAA’s All-State Academic team.
“I’ve had to stay focused and have my goals in mind,” Carcelli said. “I’ve never been honored like this in such a big way. To me, it’s like all the hard work has paid off.”
Carcelli has earned a full scholarship to UNLV, where she plans to study criminal justice beginning in the fall semester.