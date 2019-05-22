Male Scholar Athlete of the Year: Anjelo Vigilia, Western wrestling

Ever since elementary school, Anjelo Vigilia believed he possessed a different level of competitiveness. Many young athletes are determined to be the best on the playing field, but few carry the same motivation to also beat all of their peers in the classroom.

Vigilia always wanted both.

“I’m self-driven,” he said. “I want to be the best in everything I do.”

One of the area’s top wrestlers, Vigilia supplemented a fourth-place finish at this year’s state tournament with a sixth-place showing at the junior nationals in his 106-pound weight class. He also lettered in cross country, led Western’s ROTC program and posted a 4.6 weighted grade-point average.