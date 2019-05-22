Police: Suspect arrested in January shotgun slaying

A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a man found gravely wounded along a central valley street earlier this year, according to Metro Police.

Mateo Diaz-Ibarra, 25, was taken into custody May 15 on count of murder in the death of 28-year-old Eric Demarco Nelson, said police, who announced the arrest today.

A passerby discovered Nelson about 8:10 a.m. Jan. 25 in the 1100 block of Newport Street, near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road, police said.

Officers performed CPR, but Nelson died at the scene, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said today.

It wasn’t clear how Diaz-Ibarra was identified as a suspect. A warrant for his arrest was issued May 7, four days after authorities filed a criminal complaint, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.