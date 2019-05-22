Team of the Year: Centennial girls basketball

The Bulldogs captured a fifth straight state championship and became the only team that has garnered recognition at each of the first four Sun Standout Awards.

Senior team leaders like Arizona State-bound Eboni Walker and UNLV-bound Melanie Isbell have secured their place in Southern Nevada high school sports lore.

“Playing at Centennial, that’s the expectation,” Walker said. “It doesn’t matter what year it is, who is there. [Championships are] our goal all the time. For me, I felt like this is my last time, so I wanted to go out with something a little more.”

Centennial managed a little more, arguably even surpassing expectations during one of the best seasons in the powerhouse program’s history. The Bulldogs went 31-2 overall, with the only losses coming against national programs.

They won every game against in-state competition by at least 27 points.

Finalists:

• Boulder City girls swimming. Dominated all of its meets throughout the season en route to a seventh straight 3A team state championship, in addition to a handful of individual state titles.

• Coronado girls tennis. Put together a second straight undefeated season and was rarely challenged, even in the state championship, where it defeated Palo Verde 15-3.

• Shadow Ridge girls bowling. Posted a 142-2 record and never trailed in a single game at the state tournament.