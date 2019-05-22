Tourism board OKs $48 million for underground people mover

The Boring Company via AP

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority today voted to approve a contract with an Elon Musk company to build an underground people mover at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Except for Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, all members of the LVCVA board of directors voted in favor of the contract, which is for $48.6 million. The total project cost is projected at $52.5 million.

“This is truly a unique and one-of-a-kind project,” said the board’s vice chairman, Bill Noonan. “People will come from all over to see it.”

Goodman did not speak about the contract during today’s meeting but has questioned whether the board should hire a more experienced company for the project.