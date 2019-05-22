Trump bathing in the swamp

I have been reading with a love and fervor for almost every day of my 76 years. And for at least 25 years, I have read about politics, but never moreso than the past few years.

Lately, I am wondering what, if anything, the politicians in Washington, D.C., read. I have begun to believe our current crop, both left and right, have President Donald Trump’s syndrome of not reading anything beyond the first paragraph.

Take the Mueller report, for which we all waited anxiously — still waiting, come to think about it. But I am reading the redacted version. It’s the story of the immoral character of many of our neighbors, a story about all the slime at the bottom of this bigger swamp.

My conclusion is that the only way the president’s hands are clean is that he is a germaphobe, and could not let his little hands get that dirty.