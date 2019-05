The anti-abortion law recently enacted in Alabama has shown, once again, that old white men believe they know best how a woman’s body should be treated.

Worse is the hypocrisy of the governor, Kay Ivey, under whom the execution rate has more than doubled to 3.5 per year from 1.7 per year the previous 34 years.

This increase in executions does not speak well of her statement that “every life is a sacred gift from God.