NLV mom whose daughters were missing won’t be charged

A child neglect case against a North Las Vegas mother who reported her elementary-aged daughters missing last Friday is not proceeding due to insufficient evidence, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office said today.

Eloina Avalos-Perez’s daughters, ages 6 and 9, were found Saturday afternoon, about 24 hours after they were last seen leaving Lincoln Elementary School, and more than 12 hours after their mother reported them missing, according to North Las Vegas Police.

The case was forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office, which reviewed it, but found that there was not “enough evidence” to prosecute, an office spokeswoman said.

On Saturday, police arrested Avalos-Perez, 47, on two counts of child neglect, alleging that she was careless with her children, allowing strangers to pick them up from school, and being “habitually” late when she did show up, according to her arrest report.

When reporting her daughters missing, Avalos-Perez told detectives that she left them in the care of their babysitter, and found out they hadn’t been picked up when she showed up at the sitter’s house after work Friday, police said.

Instead, the girls were with a separate woman, who Avalos-Perez had allegedly just met that morning, police said.

Phone records showed that the woman had unsuccessfully tried to contact Avalos-Perez, but had the wrong phone number, according to the arrest report.

In making the arrest, police also cited a history of child neglect involving Avalos-Perez documented with Clark County’s Child Protective Services, the arrest report said.

Earlier this week, Avalos-Perez remained at the Las Vegas City Jail on a $40,000 bond. Jail records suggest she’s been released.