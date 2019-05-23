No substitute for a service dog

I was disturbed by Kim Palchikoff’s May 11 guest column “Don’t let phonies sour you on emotional support animals.” By sharing my story, I hope to clear up some misinformation.

Hippo is a gray American Staffordshire terrier, called a “pitbull” by many. She is also my service dog. Like Palchikoff, I have a variety of mental health issues that make participating in everyday public life uncomfortable, difficult and sometimes impossible. Unlike Palchikoff, my psych team and I sought an animal that is trained to perform tasks to mitigate my disability and is legally granted complete public access, rather than just a pet that is guaranteed housing and flying access only by law.

Palchikoff publicly flaunts her lawbreaking by publishing columns that inform the public that her emotional support animal is brought into locations where pets are not legally allowed. She may not see a problem, but any service dog handler would quickly correct her. People try to distract Hippo from work with whistles, gushing, attempts to pet, etc. She’s missed performing tasks because of this distraction, which put my health and safety at risk.

If Palchikoff finds public life impossible without her dog by her side, she should consider having her mental health issues rated disabling and begin the process of training her pet as a service animal. Because without doing that, she is a lawbreaker who endangers other service dog teams.