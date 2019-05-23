Las Vegas Sun

May 23, 2019

St. Louis man wins $1 million slot tournament at M Resort

An exterior view of the M Resort at St. Rose Parkway and Las Vegas Boulevard South in Henderson on Thursday, March 28, 2019. The M Resort, which opened in March 2009, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

A Missouri gambler added $1 million to his net worth at the M Resort over the weekend.

The man from St. Louis, whose name was not released, had the top score in Saturday’s finals of the mychoice Millionaire Slot Tournament, according to a news release.

More than 300 players participated in this year’s edition of the tournament, said Patrick Durkin, vice president of marketing at the Henderson casino.

The tournament is put on by Penn National Gaming, which hosted events at its casinos across the country leading up to the finals on Saturday.