St. Louis man wins $1 million slot tournament at M Resort

A Missouri gambler added $1 million to his net worth at the M Resort over the weekend.

The man from St. Louis, whose name was not released, had the top score in Saturday’s finals of the mychoice Millionaire Slot Tournament, according to a news release.

More than 300 players participated in this year’s edition of the tournament, said Patrick Durkin, vice president of marketing at the Henderson casino.

The tournament is put on by Penn National Gaming, which hosted events at its casinos across the country leading up to the finals on Saturday.