Students in Metro families given scholarships in memory of fallen officers

Next month will be the five-year anniversary since Metro Police officers Igor Soldo and Alyn Beck were ambushed and slain.

In their honor, 10 children of active-duty Metro cops each received a $5,000 scholarship Thursday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation.

Recipients posed for a photo with their families at Police Memorial Park in the far northwest valley, just before the annual Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Service commenced.

The grants, provided by businessmen Ron Coury and Don Tamburro, could be used to offset costs of tuition, fees or books, the foundation said.

Soldo and Beck were eating lunch on June 8, 2014, when they were targeted by a pair of anti-government assailants in an east valley pizzeria.

Good Samaritan Joseph Wilcox also was shot and killed when he intervened as the couple made their way through a nearby store.

The suspects died in a shootout with police.