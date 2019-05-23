With sophomore Marvin Coleman now on scholarship, UNLV roster set

After an eventful 10 weeks that saw the majority of the UNLV basketball roster test the transfer market, it appears as though the Rebels finally have a full roster — for now.

From the time Marvin Menzies was fired on March 15, UNLV has had 16 players either enter the NCAA transfer portal or commit to the school from outside the program. And after all that activity, there are now 13 players under scholarship for the 2019-20 season.

The final spot was claimed by rising sophomore Marvin Coleman, who served as a walk-on last season under Menzies. New coach T.J. Otzelberger has awarded a scholarship to Coleman, a 6-foot-2 guard from Foothill High School, giving the Rebels a full complement of players for next season.

Coleman got into 11 games as a walk-on last year and averaged 1.5 points in 4.2 minutes. Menzies spoke highly of Coleman’s defense and played him ahead of scholarship guards in certain matchups.

The active roster now comprises four seniors, five juniors and two sophomores. David Jenkins, a junior guard from South Dakota State, and Moses Wood, a sophomore forward from Tulane, will have to sit out the upcoming season as redshirt transfers.

All five of Otzelberger’s incoming recruits are from the college ranks, either as grad transfers, sit-out transfers or the junior college level. He has not signed a high school recruit, though not for lack of trying — Otzelberger courted former South Dakota State commit Caleb Grill, but the Class of 2019 guard eventually chose Iowa State.

The scholarship situation could still change before the offseason is through, as players are free to enter the transfer portal at any time. Holdovers such as Djordjije Sljivancanin and Jay Green did not play at all last season and could be transfer candidates. Joel Ntambwe, Shakur Juiston, Trey Woodbury, Tervell Beck and Ben Coupet are still in the portal.

Here’s how the UNLV roster breaks down as of now:

Guards

Amauri Hardy, junior

Bryce Hamilton, sophomore

Jonah Antonio, junior

Elijah Mitrou-Long, senior

Jay Green, junior

Marvin Coleman, sophomore

Forwards

Nick Blair, senior

Vitaliy Shibel, junior

Centers

Mbacke Diong, junior

Cheickna Dembele, senior

Djordjije Sljivancanin, senior

Sit-out transfers

David Jenkins, junior

Moses Wood, sophomore

