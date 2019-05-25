Reid is a force for America

In the May 15 letter “Reid deserves our gratitude” the writer correctly recognized that all Americans, and especially Nevadans, should praise former Sen. Harry Reid as a “good man who is still trying to help our country.” As a resident of Las Vegas since 1969, I’ll go even further and state I can’t remember a time when Reid was not in public service, doing things for which we should always be forever grateful.

Even after retiring, he hand-picked Catherine Cortez Masto to succeed him and helped her get elected in 2016. He also recruited Jacky Rosen to run for Congress in 2016 and helped her get elected that year. Then, in 2018, Reid recruited Rosen to run for Senate and helped her unseat Republican Sen. Dean Heller.

Let us also remember that Democrats won almost all of their races in 2018, and that was in large part a result of their support of the Affordable Care Act — which Reid deserves much credit for writing and getting passed.

Thank you Sen. Reid. You have my utmost respect knowing that you dedicated your life to public service and the betterment of your fellow men and women.