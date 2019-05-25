Women deserve body autonomy

Since when does a group of strange men take it upon themselves to tell a woman what to do with her own body?

The ridiculous law signed recently in Alabama limits medical attention a woman can receive and insists on the addition of a baby to a family that is not prepared for such an addition.

Will we soon have to get permission from strangers to have our appendixes removed? It is purely the responsibility of the woman and her family. This should be a common sense issue and definitely not a Supreme Court item.

Wake up, women. Let's get this law defeated and removed before women are forced to go through lengthy and often complicated pregnancies, and families are faced with the heartache of trying to care for, feed, clothe and educate unaffordable children.