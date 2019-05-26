Honesty, justice have eroded

Once again, the chief deceiver is trying to start a war to prevent the truth from coming out. Somehow, national security adviser John Bolton has convinced the president that we need a war to save his job.

We have an attorney general who saved the president from an investigation into the Russian attack on our elections, we have Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., telling Donald Trump Jr. to lie,deny or plead the Fifth. And the Supreme Court is loaded with justices who got their jobs through senatorial negligence.

Where did the good old USA go? By design, we have three equal branches of government, but in application under this administration, we have one.

There must be a solid reason that more than 20 candidates are running to rid the White House of the perfume of lies. If we can survive until November 2020, we can get back to normal. Some people are concerned that by then, we will have lost our voting rights.