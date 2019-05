Police: Mall on Strip evacuated after 1 shot is fired; no injuries

The Fashion Show Mall on the Strip was evacuated this evening as a precaution after one shot was fired when officials were breaking up a fight, according to Metro Police.

There were no injuries, officials said.

Metro officers responded about 6:09 p.m. to reports of gunfire, police said. They didn't indicate if the shot was fired by someone in the fight, or officials attempting to stop it.

The mall is located on Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road.