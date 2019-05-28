Las Vegas Sun

May 28, 2019

50th annual World Series of Poker opens in Las Vegas

WSOP 2018: Main Event Day 1

Christopher DeVargas

Pro poker players Antonio Esfandiari and Frank Kassela compete on day 1 of the 2018 World Series of Poker Main Event at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, Monday July 2, 2018.

The 50th edition of World Series of Poker is kicking off in Las Vegas.

The seven-week poker festival that opens today will feature 89 events with an expected combined prize pool of more than $200 million.

To celebrate the milestone, owner Caesars Interactive Entertainment has scheduled an awards ceremony and a $500 buy-in, rake-free tournament with a guaranteed prize pool of $5 million.

Caesars is allowing fans and others to choose some of the players who will be recognized at the ceremony. A panel will also put together a list of the 50 greatest poker players.

The series draws thousands of fans and players. It saw a record 123,000 entrants in 2018.

The famed no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event starts July 3. ESPN and PokerGO will provide live coverage.