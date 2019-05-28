Keep it simple on immigration

Since immigration laws were last updated in 1990, time and again either Democrats or Republicans have clamored for “comprehensive immigration reform” — and every single time, for one reason or another, nothing worthwhile has been done. It never will, especially as the political landscape has become so polarized. There’s always some “poison pill” that makes the legislation unpalatable.

It’s time everyone in Congress grows up and figures out how to solve problems. But frankly, I don’t see this happening unless traditional processes are suspended in deference to a KISS (keep it simple, stupid) approach. Some might consider this to be an incremental approach.

First, establish a working group (like the Gang of 8) to come up with a list of subjects immigration reform needs to address, starting with related border security needs. Then, one subject at a time, create short, simple and easily digestible legislation. For example, if we want to require employers to use e-Verify on all hires, then create a bill that only addresses e-Verify.

When separate bills for each subject are completed, put them to a vote. Suspend traditional rules and allow no amendments, facilitating a quick and easy process.

Maybe, instead of one ridiculously long omnibus immigration bill that no one’s read prior to a vote, there’ll be 40 or 50 short bills that become the equivalent of comprehensive reform.