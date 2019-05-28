Man who scammed Alabama town pleads guilty to theft

OPELIKA, Ala. — A man who pleaded guilty to federal charges in a $2 million scam that took in an Alabama town has pleaded guilty to an additional charge in state court.

Kyle Sandler stood before a judge trembling as he pleaded guilty Tuesday to a state theft charge involving more than $2,500 that was taken from a bank.

A federal judge already has sentenced Sandler to more than five years in prison, and the state case doesn't automatically add more time.

Sandler founded a business called The Round House in 2014 and lured in dozens of investors. He portrayed himself as a wealthy former Google executive to snag investors in the town of Opelika (Oh-puh-LIE-kuh).

Sandler apologized in court. Prosecutor Brandon Hughes says it's good to have the case behind the community.