Democrats delivering on health care agenda

Since President Donald Trump was sworn into office, he and Republicans have waged a relentless war on American health care. Against the loud objections of the American people, Trump and his allies have repeatedly tried to repeal or sabotage the health care law in Congress, administratively and through the courts.

This strategy was resoundingly rejected in November, as concerns about health care drove voters to the polls more than any other issue. Across the country, Americans voted out scores of Republicans who supported the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. In their place, voters put Democrats in charge, demanding a new Health Care Congress. Now, with health care still the top issue on the minds of voters, Democrats are fulfilling the promises they made to the American people in November: lowering health care costs, protecting people with pre-existing conditions and rolling back Trump’s sabotage of their health care.

This month, Nevada Reps. Steven Horsford and Susie Lee, along with fellow Democrats in the House, took the next steps to lower health care costs, improve care and end the Trump administration’s sabotage of Americans’ health care. With only a handful of Republicans reaching across the aisle, House Democrats overwhelmingly voted to protect people with pre-existing conditions by overturning Trump administration regulations that encourage junk plans.

This effort seeks to reverse Trump’s rule to expand the use of junk plans that allow insurance companies to deny coverage completely to people with pre-existing conditions or not cover essential treatments, such as prescription drugs. The Democratic bill would also ban the federal government from using taxpayer money to push consumers into these junk plans. A report from the American Cancer Society shows that typical patients with cancer who bought junk plans would be stuck with devastating health care bills because they — mostly unknowingly — purchased junk plans that did not adequately cover the treatments they needed to survive.

And that was just the beginning. Horsford, Lee and fellow Democrats passed another package of bills to lower the skyrocketing costs of prescription drugs. The bills included measures that aim to increase competition in the generic drug market, as well as stop big drug companies from delaying cheaper generic drugs from getting to market.

Lastly, Democrats are working to end Trump’s sabotage of open enrollment. Since taking office, the Trump administration slashed the marketing budget for promoting marketplace plans by 90% and cut funding for groups that help people sign up for comprehensive plans by 77%. These cuts are estimated to have reduced enrollment by nearly 500,000 people. The House bills would restore $100 million in funds for education, outreach and assistance to make it easier for people to find and buy insurance that is right for them.

Although almost all Republicans have refused to support bills to improve health care, the policies in the legislation have overwhelming bipartisan support among voters. A recent poll showed that nearly 70% of people support ending junk plans, and 82% support making it harder for big drug companies to block new, cheaper generic drugs. If Republicans want to be smart politically, they will read the writing on wall and recognize that after November, their radical anti-health care agenda and efforts to prevent Democrats’ reforms are more unpopular than ever.

While Republicans work to dismantle the health care system, Democrats are listening to their constituents and delivering on the promises that propelled them to the House majority.

Over the coming weeks and months, the House is expected to consider additional legislation that will deliver on Democrats’ promise to lower costs and improve care. These efforts would have tangible, positive impacts on millions of Americans — if only Republicans in the Senate and White House would get on board. Nevadans need to call on their voices in Washington to stand up and support these reforms to make health care more accessible, comprehensive and affordable for all Americans.

Andres Ramirez is the Nevada state director of Protect Our Care, a political activist organization working to preserve the Affordable Care Act and similar legislation.