Impeachment is the just course

Democrats must stop dithering over whether or not to impeach President Donald Trump. No one can know for certain the political fallout, and that’s the wrong criterion anyway.

By failing to act, Democrats fall into the same trap as Republicans. The once Grand Old Party has sacrificed on the altar of political power all respect for our laws and our Constitution. If Democrats don’t want to be painted with the same brush, they must do what is right, regardless of the feared political consequences. And Republicans of good conscience should join them.

Others have said that the ultimate impeachment lies in the 2020 election, and they are right. But impeaching Trump now would show the country that the Democratic Party stands for the rule of law — above political expediency. Don’t worry about what the Senate will do. Just give the people all the information they need, and then let the voters decide next year what kind of country they want.