Las Vegas considering stadium for pro soccer team

Las Vegas is taking another stab and bringing Major League Soccer to town.

The Las Vegas City Council will consider a proposal next week to enter into a negotiating agreement for a downtown stadium and to make a pitch to the MLS to turn the Las Vegas Lights FC into an expansion team, the city announced today.

If approved, the agreement would be with Renaissance Companies Inc. for a 180-day negotiating period to create a master plan to develop a stadium on 62 acres where Cashman Field, current home of the Lights, is located. Financial plans for the stadium would also need to be agreed upon.

The Lights play in the United Soccer League, the level right below MLS for American professional soccer.

Five years ago, Las Vegas attempted a bid for an MLS team. Developers proposed a $201 million stadium, of which the city of Las Vegas would pick up 76 percent of the cost and own the stadium. City officials said they expected the split to be closer to 50-50.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and her predecessor and husband, Oscar Goodman, have been angling for a major league sports team for nearly two decades, though the last push for an MLS team came before the Golden Knights and Raiders were pegged for the area.

MLS has been expanding at a rapid rate since it began with 10 teams in 1996. There are now 24 teams, with plans to expand to 30 within the next few years. The league is adding two teams next season and another in 2021, with a 28th and 29th shortly thereafter.

Most of the cities have been decided upon, but not the 30th. MLS Commissioner Don Garber said last month Las Vegas would merit consideration.

“I don’t know that we have a firm handle yet on what the final number of teams in the league ought to be,” Garber said on April 19. “We of late have been in very positive discussions in Las Vegas and in Charlotte. We still believe Phoenix is a good market. We have been in discussions with Detroit. I will say that we are going to take our time on team 30.”