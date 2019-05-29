Nevada can be an energy leader

Nevada can become a high-tech center for the energy business even into the 22nd century and help slow the drain of high-tech student power into other states. The next generation of energy development will center on nonpolluting energy sources, and Nevada is in position to capture that business.

We need to extract the immense energy potential from our nuclear spent fuel and augment solar and wind power with clean, safe, base-load nuclear power if we want to have a chance to free ourselves of the shackles of fossil fuel-based energy. There is no time like now for Nevada to seize this energy leadership role.

Let's migrate to leadership in the new generation of clean power: recycled nuclear, wind and solar. Could there be any more important repurposing of the Yucca Mountain site than this?