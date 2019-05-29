People’s support for light rail gives RTC license to rethink a recent decision

Courtesy RTC

Southern Nevadans really know their stuff when it comes to light rail. And as a result, they realize it’s exactly what our community needs to continue growing and thriving.

When invited by the Regional Transportation Commission to comment on various options for a new public transportation system for the Maryland Parkway corridor, hundreds of local residents responded — and a whopping 72% of them said they favored light rail.

Their reasons, as reported this week by the Sun’s Miranda Willson, included reducing greenhouse-gas emissions from vehicles, providing easily accessible transportation for disabled residents, keeping up with our rapid growth, supporting our vitally important tourism industry and revitalizing our urban core.

Those are all spot-on arguments for bringing light rail to Las Vegas, and there are many more — all of which should be top of mind for the RTC board moving forward. Although board members recently opted to launch on a rapid bus transit system instead of light rail, they could get a do-over on that vote under the RTC’s timeline for the improvements.

That’s because the RTC isn’t expecting to finalize the decision on buses vs. rail until the end of 2020, and in the meantime, preliminary engineering can apply to either or both options. As a top RTC official told the Sun, the timeline gives the agency the opportunity to come back with updated cost estimates by the end of the year and seek another vote.

“We can present that to the board, and frankly the community, and say, ‘Do we want to revisit this?’ ” said David Swallow, the agency’s senior director of engineering and technology.

That’s exactly the pathway the RTC should take.

Through their comments, the public has made it abundantly clear that they understand the benefits of light rail, and they are overwhelmingly in favor of pursuing it.

At 72%, if this had been a straight regionwide election, it would have been a mandate to start putting tracks in the ground.

That’s not to say the board’s concerns were immaterial. They certainly had merit, thanks mostly to the Trump administration’s shameful record on grants for light rail projects. Swallow told the Sun that the administration has supported few such projects, and overall has been providing matching grants of 30-35%. In the past, grants of up to 50% were available.

That’s a significant difference considering that the local project’s cost would be close to $1 billion.

But as the commenters pointed out, there’s an enormous upside to investing in light rail. It would not only drive up the value of properties near the rail line and stations, it would spark development in the corridor. That’s been proven in any number of regional communities that have jumped ahead of Las Vegas in building rail systems — Denver, Phoenix and Salt Lake City, to name a few. The Arizona Republic reported late last year that $11 billion in public and private investment has cropped up around the city’s light rail system, whose initial construction cost was $1.4 billion.

Meanwhile, although bus rapid transit is cheaper, it doesn’t pack the same sizzle in terms of either ridership or development.

As one commenter insightfully pointed out: “It seems to me that the underlying intent of this project is to reshape the Maryland Parkway corridor, redefine what it means to the city and breathe new life into the adjacent neighborhoods. If that’s the intent, then only something as bold and unique as light rail will succeed in making people and businesses think differently about the corridor and neighborhoods.”

Indeed, a bus rapid transit system is still a bus, and there’s already a route that serves Maryland Parkway.

It’s a less expensive option, but it’s not going to move the community forward in any meaningful way. Light rail, on the other hand, would be an important first step toward solving transportation problems that are threatening our economy and our quality of life.

The equation here is a pretty simple one: Our roads and highways are becoming increasingly congested, our population and visitor numbers are doing nothing but growing, and widening roads isn’t an option in the tourist corridor and many parts of the central valley. The outcome is traffic congestion, hours of lost productivity and tourists spending an increasing amount of time in cars as opposed to restaurants, retail establishments and casinos.

It’s vital that we develop a light rail system that serves not only Maryland Parkway corridor but the Strip and then beyond to North Las Vegas and outlying areas.

That being the case, we’d encourage readers to contact the RTC board members and express their ongoing support for the rail project.

Contact the RTC

Information for board members is as follows:

• Clark County Commissioner Larry Brown (RTC board chair): 702-455-3500, [email protected]

• Henderson Mayor Debra March (RTC board vice chair): 702-267-2406, [email protected]

• Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman: 702-229-6241, [email protected]

• Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson: 702-455-3500, [email protected]

• North Las Vegas City Commissioner Isaac Barron: 702-633-1011, [email protected]

• Mesquite City Councilman George Gault: 702-346-5295, [email protected]

• Las Vegas City Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian: 702-229-2299, [email protected]

• Boulder City Mayor Rod Woodbury: 702-293-9208, [email protected]