‘ Red flag’ gun proposal considered before state Senate panel

CARSON CITY — So-called "red flag" legislation has been included in a proposed amendment to an omnibus firearm bill in Nevada.

The amendment is being considered at a Wednesday morning meeting of the Senate Judiciary committee.

The meeting comes after the sponsor of the gun bill, Democratic Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, announced she was gutting the main provision of the original bill that would allow counties to pass stricter firearm laws than those imposed by the state.

The amendment allows police or family members to seek an order requiring a person to surrender any firearms if they appear to pose a danger to themselves or others. It also allows the court to authorize law enforcement to seize a firearm if the person has not surrendered the firearm.