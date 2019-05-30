Arson suspected in overnight fire at dental office

Someone intentionally set a fire at a dental office in northwest Las Vegas, but automatic sprinklers stopped it from spreading to the rest of the strip mall where office is located, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

Nobody was injured, officials said.

Firefighters were notified about 3 a.m. today that water was flowing at Dona Maria Plaza, 3211 N. Tenaya Way, and determined the fire started in the dental office, officials said. The sprinkler system stopped it from spreading to two adjacent offices, officials said.

Investigators believe an intense fire triggered several sprinklers, officials said. The incident remains under investigation.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.