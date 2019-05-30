Lawmakers revive bill to allow collective bargaining for state workers

CARSON CITY — A bill allowing collective bargaining for state workers was revived during the last week of the state legislative session, after more than a month of inaction.

Senate Bill 135 would expand collective bargaining rights to state workers, a campaign promise by Gov. Steve Sisolak and a major goal of some labor groups.

The bill was presented before the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday with a caveat — a proposed amendment that would essentially allow the governor to override the results of any negotiations.

The amendment allows the governor to include in the budget “any amount of money” he “deems appropriate for the salaries, wage rates or any other form of direct monetary compensation for employees.”

In a statement, Sisolak said the bill “gives state workers a seat at the table for the very first time in Nevada history” and called it “a critical first step.”

No action was taken on the bill at the committee hearing, and it has not been heard on the Assembly or Senate floor. Lawmakers have until Monday night to finish passing legislation.

Bethany Khan, a spokeswoman for the Culinary Workers Union Local 226, said that when public workers can negotiate, communities benefit from better service and safer workplaces. “We believe that state employees deserve a voice on the job,” she said.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees backs the bill, and many members turned out for Wednesday’s hearing.

Harry Schiffman, president of AFSCME Local 4041, said state employees were watching the bill closely and “are ready for collective bargaining rights and the affirmation of the dignity of our work and the dignity of state workers.”

“It’s a historic first step for state employees in Nevada and we look forward to working with the governor and the Legislature in the years to come to make any necessary improvements,” he said.

Some conservative groups, meanwhile, are against the measure, including the Nevada Policy Research Institute. “The real question for us is how do government workers currently compare to private sector counterparts and really other government workers,” said Michael Schaus, communications director for NPRI.

Public sector workers are generally paid near market rate for their jobs, so the measure is unnecessary and sets the state up for massive spending, he said.

A study commissioned by the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce found positive and negative aspects of collective bargaining for the state.

“It can provide higher wages and benefits to public employees and can influence the wages and benefits of private sector employees,” the report said. “It can also balloon a state’s budget and create pressure to raise taxes and/or cut spending in other government activities.”