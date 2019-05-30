MGM Resorts cutting 557 jobs in final round of layoffs

MGM Resorts International announced today it is eliminating 557 more jobs in a “second and final round” of layoffs as part of a company reorganization.

The announcement comes a little more than a month after the gaming giant announced a first round of layoffs that impacted more than 200 employees.

The changes are part of the MGM 2020 restructuring plan, which aims to increase the company’s revenue stream by about $300 million by the end of 2021. It is not clear how many positions in Las Vegas may be impacted.

“I stand behind the decisions we have made and believe them necessary to assure our future, but I deeply regret the impacts they have on individuals and their families,” company CEO Jim Murren said in a letter to employees.

“The changes we are making today bring us closer to concluding the foundational work of MGM 2020 during which we streamlined our operating model and reduced our salaried staff by over 12 percent,” he said.

Since the first round of layoffs in April, MGM has made “additional organizational changes to leadership structures that resulted in 222 individuals whose positions were eliminated,” Murren said.

MGM spokeswoman Callie Driehorst said those impacted by the layoffs will receive a two-week notice period during which health care and other benefits will continue.

Employees will also receive two weeks of severance pay for every year of service with the company up to 26 weeks for salaried employees and 13 weeks for hourly workers. Career services will also be available for everyone affected.