Police: Woman hit by Hummer in downtown Las Vegas dies

A pedestrian hit by a Hummer while crossing a street in downtown Las Vegas has died, according to Metro Police.

The Clark County Coroner's Office notified Metro today that Gina Kido, 52, of Honolulu succumbed to her injuries, authorities said.

The accident happened about 4:20 p.m. May 22 at Main Street and Ogden Avenue, police said. Video footage of the incident showed the Hummer H3 was stopped at a red traffic signal on westbound Ogden, attempting to make a right turn onto northbound Main Street, police said.

As the vehicle started to turn, the light turned green, and the pedestrian crossing signal illuminated, police said. Kido entered the crosswalk and began to run west across the road when she was hit and run over, police said.

Kido was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The driver, a 62-year-old Las Vegas man, remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.